Google Doodle Today Celebrates Doodle for Google Winner Shlok Mukherjee; Details

The Google Doodle today, on Monday, 14 November, is a colourful and vibrant illustration celebrating the Doodle4Google contest winner, which was conducted worldwide. In 2022, the winner of the Doodle4Google contest is Shlok Mukherjee. The Google Doodle shows an illustration of a human being hand in hand with a robot, on the Google homepage. It is important to note that there are pictures of the environment and earth in the background of the Doodle.

The winning illustration by Shlok Mukherjee is titled "India on the centre stage," and has a profound impact. The Google Doodle is crucial because of it's inner meaning. Shlok Mukherjee, the winner of the Doodle4Google contest, belongs to Kolkata, West Bengal. His illustration is not only impactful but also thoughtful in the current times.