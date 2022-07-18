Google Doodle Marks the 112TH Birthday of Oskar Sala, Electronic Music Composer
Google Doodle today: The pioneer of electronic music, Oskar Sala was born on 18 July, 1910 in Greiz, Germany.
The Google Doodle today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 celebrates the 112th birthday of Oskar Sala. He was recognised as an innovative electronic music composer and physicist. Oskar Sala was also known for producing sound effects on a musical instrument, popularly called a mixture-trautonium. It is important to note that he electrified the world of television, radio and film. Oskar Sala was born in Greiz, Germany, in 1910 and he was immersed in music since his birth.
Oskar Sala's mother was a singer and his father was an ophthalmologist who also possessed musical talent. At the age of 14, Oskar Sala officially started creating songs and compositions for instruments such as the violin and piano. Today, on Monday, 18 July 2022 Google doodle has decided to celebrate his contributions as a music artist.
It is essential to know Oskar Sala's love for trautonium and how he became obsessed with the specific musical instrument.
Oskar Sala: Who Was He and His Works as an Electronic Music Pioneer
When Oskar Sala heard a device called the trautonium for the first time, he became highly fascinated with the tonal possibilities and the technology the instrument possessed.
His main goal in life was to master the trautonium and develop it further. This motivated Oskar Sala to study more Physics and composition at school.
The new obsession inspired Oskar Sala to create his own instrument known as the mixture-trautonium. With his education as a composer and electro-engineer, he introduced electronic music that distinguished his style apart from others.
One should note that the mixture-trautonium's architecture was so unique that it was capable of playing several voices or sounds simultaneously.
Sala composed musical pieces and sound effects from a recording studio for numerous television, radio and movie productions. He created music for Rosemary in 1959 and The Birds in 1962.
The mixture-trautonium was capable of creating noises like bird cries, hammering, door and window slams, etc. Oskar Sala received several awards for his commendable works.
He also gave many interviews, met various artists, and was honoured in radio broadcasts and movies. In 1995, Oskar Sala donated his original mixture-trautonium instrument to the German Museum for Contemporary Technology.
He also created some other instruments like the Quartett Trautonium, Concert Trautonium, and Volkstrautonium. Oskar Sala's dedication and creative energy led him to become a one-person orchestra.
Today, Google remembers him and his contributions as an electronic music composer, on his birthday, on 18 July 2022 by creating a doodle for Oskar Sala.
