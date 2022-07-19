Google Doodle Today: Who Was Balamani Amma, Grandmother of Malayalam Literature?
Google Doodle: Balamani Amma, the grandmother of Malayalam literature, was born on 19 July 1909 in Thrissur district
The Google Doodle on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 is celebrating the 113th birthday of the popular Indian poet, Balamani Amma. She is widely recognised as the grandmother of Malayalam literature. Balamani Amma was born in the Thrissur district of Kerala on 19 July 1909. She received several awards such as Saraswati Samman and Padma Vibhushan for her literary work. Balamani Amma was also the mother of Kamala Das. Kamala Das was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1984.
Balamani Amma never received any formal education. She was taught at home by her uncle Nalappat Narayana Menon, who was also a famous Malayali poet. Amma grew up studying her uncle's impressive collection of books and works. On Tuesday, 19 July 2022, Google Doodle has decided to remember Balamani Amma on her birth anniversary.
As we celebrate her birth anniversary, it is important to know her contributions to Malayalam literature and why she was famous.
Balamani Amma: Life and Works
Balamani Amma got married to V M Nair, the managing director and managing editor of Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi, at the age of 19. Her first poem called 'Kooppukai' was published in 1930.
She also received recognition as a gifted poet from the former ruler of the Kingdom of Cochin, Parikshith Thampuran. He awarded her with the Sahithya Nipuna Puraskaram.
The early poems that were written by Amma glorified motherhood in a new light. She adopted the ideas and stories of mythological characters while writing the poems and depicted women as strong figures.
Balamani Amma was popularly known as the "poetess of motherhood." Some of her famous works include 'Amma' (1934), 'Muthassi' (1962), and 'Mazhuvinte Katha' (1966).
It is important to note that Balamani Amma has more than 20 anthologies of poetry, prose, and translations published in her name. Since her poems depicted her love for children and grandchildren, she earned the titles of amma (mother) and muthassi (grandmother) of Malayalam poetry.
Balamani Amma died in 2004 and was cremated with full state honours. The Google Doodle is observing her 113th birthday on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
People still remember her works, and she is famous for her contributions to Malayalam literature as a poet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.