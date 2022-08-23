Google Doodle Marks 104th Birth Anniversary of Anna Mani, a Famous Physicist
The Google Doodle on 23 August 2022 celebrates the 104th birth anniversary of Anna Mani – India's renowned meteorologist and physicist. Anna Mani is known as the first-ever female scientist of India who made a lot of contributions towards accurate weather forecasting in the country. Hence, she is known as 'The Weather Woman of India' and has laid the foundation for harnessing renewable sources of energy in the nation.
Anna Mani: Birth Date
Anna Mani was born on 23 August 1918 in Peerumet, Kerala. She grew up in a former state called Travancore. Since her childhood, Anna Mani was very fond of reading books and eventually became an avid book reader. She spent almost all of her youth in reading and exploring books and waded through the entire book collection at her public library.
Anna Mani: Inventions, Awards, and Contributions
Anna Mani completed her graduation with a BSc Honors degree in Physics and Chemistry from Presidency College, Madras in the year 1939. She carried out a major part of her research under Nobel Laureate CV Raman at the Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc).
Anna Mani was a good researcher and her work was published in some renowned journals in India which earned her a good recognition. Ultimately, Mani got a chance to join a graduate programme at Imperial College in London, where she specialised in meteorological instrumentation.
Anna Mani returned to India in 1948 and started working in the India Meteorological Department (IMD). During her tenure at the IMD, she designed and constructed many weather forecasting instruments that strengthened her roots at the IMD and later, she became the head of the department.
Besides IMD, Anna Mani was also associated with the United Nations World Meteorological Organization where she held many key positions due to her unique talent and skills.
Due to her remarkable contributions in the field of science and technology, Anna Mani was honoured with the INSA KR Ramanathan Medal in 1987. After she retired, Anna Mani became a trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru.
