Google Doodle Today: Who Is Dr Bhupen Hazarika? Why Is Google Paying Him Tribute

Google Doodle: Google is celebrating the 96th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika today via a creative doodle.

Google is celebrating the 96th birth anniversary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika with a creative and artistic doodle. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was a popular and acclaimed Assamese-Indian singer, composer and filmmaker. He created music for many films as well. The Google Doodle today, on Thursday, 8 September features Dr Bhupen Hazarika playing the harmonium. The doodle has been designed by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali. It focuses on Hazarika’s efforts to popularize Assamese cinema and folk music.

The Google Doodle today, on Thursday, 8 September clearly portrays Bhupen Hazarika's connection with music. It is important to note that Hazarika was one of the leading socio-cultural reformers in Northeast India. His creations and music compositions helped to unite people from all walks of life. Dr Bhupen Hazarika was born on 8 September 1926, in Sadiya, to Nilakanta and Shantipriya Hazarika.

Hazarika's father originally belonged to Nazira town in the Sivasagar district. In his childhood, Dr Bhupen Hazarika was occupied with songs and folk tales about life along the Brahmaputra river.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika: Life and Achievements

Jyotiprasad Agarwala, a renowned Assamese lyricist and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, a filmmaker were deeply moved and impressed by Dr Bhupen Hazarika's musical talents.

They helped him record his first song. The song made its debut when Hazarika was 10 years old. When he turned 12, Bhupen Hazarika began writing and recording songs for two films: Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan.

Hazarika produced numerous compositions over time. He enjoyed telling people’s stories about happiness and grief, unity and courage, and romance and loneliness. He also spoke about strife and determination through his songs.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika was also an intellectual. He completed his graduation degree with a Master’s in Political Science from Banaras Hindu University in 1946.

Then he went to earn a PhD in Mass Communications from Columbia University in 1952. Hazarika returned to India after finishing his studies and achieving his goals.

He kept working on songs and films that spoke about Assamese culture and made it popular on both, a national and global scale. He also acted as a Chairman and Director of numerous boards and associations, including the Indian Government’s National Film Development Corporation.

Bhupen Hazarika won several prestigious awards for his excellent contribution to music and culture. He won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

