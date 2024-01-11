SBI PO Mains Result 2023 Declared on sbi.co.in; Know How To Download Result Here

State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Mains Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer main examination can check their results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The main examination of SBI PO was conducted on December 5 and 16, 2023, across the country at various exam centres. The main Examination was held online and consisted of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration was for 3 hours.

The recruitment board has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the Phase-III (Psychometric Test). The result is available on the official portal in PDF format and does not require any login credentials to access it.