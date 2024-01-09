ICAI Results 2023: CA Final, Inter November Results Out At icai.nic.in

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Intermediate examination today, 9 January 2024. As per the report, the results were released after 10 AM. The organization conducted this exam in November 2023. The CA Intermediate Group 1 exam was held on November 2, 4, 6, and 8 while Group 2 exams were held on November 10, 13, 15, and 17. The CA Final Group 1 exam took place on 1, 3, 5, and 7 November 2023, and the Group 2 exam was held on 9, 11, 14, and 16 November 2023.
The ICAI functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The institute is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world, with a strong tradition of service to the Indian economy in the public interest.
Candidates who appeared for the CA Final and Intermediate exams can check their results on the official website of the ICAI at icai.nic.in. The previous year, the results of the CA Final, Inter for November 2022 were out on 10 January.
As per the ICAI notice, results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations results were expected to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.
How To Download ICAI Results November 2023?
It must be noted that for accessing the result at the official website of the ICAI the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.
Step 1. Visit the official website of the ICAI- icai.org and/or icai.nic.in.
Step 2. Now, click on the activated links of the exam results on the home page.
Step 3. After opening the result link, the candidate has to enter their registration and roll number.
Step 4. Results will now be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Candidate can take a printout of the result or download it for future use.
