CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration Starts, How To Apply

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially started the online application for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 recently. It is important to note that the recruitment process is being conducted to fill up 21,391 constable vacancies. One must finish the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment registration process on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in.
Interested candidates are requested to go through the important details on the website before applying for the constable vacancies online on Wednesday.
One must know the eligibility criteria for applying for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. All important details such as eligibility, registration dates, and other information are stated on the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in – for candidates who want to apply. It is important to go through the details carefully and appear for the recruitment process on time to get selected.
The CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment notification has been released on the website for those who want to take a look at it. You can download the notification from the website and go through the details whenever you want.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details, candidates who have qualified for the Class 12 board examinations on or before 1 August 2022, can apply for the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023. This is an important eligibility criteria that one should note.
All general category candidates who are between 18-25 years of age as on 1 August 2022, can apply for the Bihar Police Constable Recruitment process.
It is important to note that the board will relax the upper age limit for reserved category candidates. Apart from the age limit, candidates should also go through the physical standards for taking part in the recruitment process.
The selection of candidates is set to be done in two stages. One has to qualify for the written examination and physical test to get selected for the posts.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to complete the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration:
Visit the official website – csbc.bih.nic.in.
Go to the registration link and provide your details.
Open the Bihar Police Constable recruitment form and fill out the details.
Upload your documents as per the rules on the form and submit the exam fee.
Tap on submit after cross-checking all the details.
Download the form for future use.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)