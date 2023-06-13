LinkedIn Users Help a Struggling Swiggy Delivery Executive Find a Better Job

In her post, Priyanshi mentioned that she had recently placed an order from Swiggy, but her order was delayed quite a bit. Once, Sahil Singh, the delivery executive reached, Priyanshi enquired about the delay.

To which, Sahil replied that he had to walk the distance to deliver the order since he has no money to even rent a bike. He further explained that he hasn't eaten in a week and has been surviving on tea and water.