ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn Users Help a Struggling Swiggy Delivery Executive Find a Better Job

Sahil Singh was an engineer, but he lost his job during the pandemic. He then started working as a delivery partner.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
LinkedIn Users Help a Struggling Swiggy Delivery Executive Find a Better Job
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Life can be tough, but it gets a little easier if there is a community to support you, and here's a perfect example to illustrate that.

Recently when a LinkedIn user, Priyanshi Chandel, shared the story of Sahil Singh, a delivery executive who was facing financial difficulties, many users came forward to help him find a better job. And within a few days, Sahil landed a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her post, Priyanshi mentioned that she had recently placed an order from Swiggy, but her order was delayed quite a bit. Once, Sahil Singh, the delivery executive reached, Priyanshi enquired about the delay.

To which, Sahil replied that he had to walk the distance to deliver the order since he has no money to even rent a bike. He further explained that he hasn't eaten in a week and has been surviving on tea and water.

Sahil also mentioned that he is an engineer, but had lost his job during the pandemic. He requested Priyanshi to help him find another job since he has been struggling to survive. After listening to Sahil's ordeal, Priyanshi turned to LinkedIn and shared his story.

Priyanshi's post soon went viral, and many LinkedIn users came forward to offer their help. In a few days, he found a job and the users were thrilled. They left some encouraging comments on the post, complimenting Priyanshi for her kind initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user wrote, "I heartly appreciate you Priyanshi Chandel for kindness and sharing. I'm thankful to the people for their efforts who helped Sahil Singh to get a job."

Another user commented, "Humanity Still Alive."

Here are other responses:

Also Read

Desi Man Turned His Tinder Bio Into LinkedIn; Netizens Have the Best Response

Desi Man Turned His Tinder Bio Into LinkedIn; Netizens Have the Best Response

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  linkedin   Kindness   Swiggy 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×