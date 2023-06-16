ADVERTISEMENT

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023 Begins for 194 Posts: Check Details Here

The last date to apply for SBI RBO posts is 6 July 2023. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Jobs
2 min read
SBI RBO Recruitment 2023 Begins for 194 Posts: Check Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started online applications for 194 posts of Retired Bank Officer (RBO) on contractual basis on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps. The online recruitment drive started from Thursday, 15 June 2023, and the last date to apply is 6 July.

Let us read about the eligibility, age limit, vacancies, selection criteria, and other details below.

Also Read

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended; Latest Details

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended; Latest Details
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

The total number of posts available under the ongoing SBI Recruitment drive 2023 including:

FLC Directors: 12 posts

FLC Counsellors: 182 posts

ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Recruitment 2023 for Retired Bank Officers: Age Limit

According to an official notification released by the SBI, the minimum age limit should be 60 and the maximum age limit should be 63 as on 15 June 2023. Candidates must note down that there is no age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Also Read

CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 21,391 Constable Posts

CSBC Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 21,391 Constable Posts
ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Recruitment 2023 for Retired Bank Officers: Educational Qualification

There are no details mentioned on the official notification about the educational qualifications of candidates eligible for SBI retired officers. However, the candidates must have proficiency in reading, writing, speaking and understanding skills. Besides, a working knowledge of computers is essentials for both FLC Directors and Counsellors.

ADVERTISEMENT

SBI Recruitment 2023 for Retired Bank Officers: Selection Process

The selection process includes different phases including shortlisting, interview, and merit list. After being shortlisted by the bank, candidates will have to appear in an interview carrying 100 marks. Then a merit list will be released by the authorities based on the descending order of marks obtained by the candidates.

In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age, according to the official notification.

Also Read

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 38,800 Posts on emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 38,800 Posts on emrs.tribal.gov.in
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Apply for SBI RBO Posts?

  • Go to the official website, sbi.co.in.

  • Register yourself if you are applying for the first time.

  • Go to the direct link for SBI Retired Officers Posts.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • An application form will show up.

  • Enter the all the important details.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee, if any.

  • Submit the application form.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  SBI   SBI Recruitment 

Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×