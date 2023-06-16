SBI RBO Recruitment 2023 Begins for 194 Posts: Check Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started online applications for 194 posts of Retired Bank Officer (RBO) on contractual basis on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the aforementioned website by following the below mentioned steps. The online recruitment drive started from Thursday, 15 June 2023, and the last date to apply is 6 July.

Let us read about the eligibility, age limit, vacancies, selection criteria, and other details below.