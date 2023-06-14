JEECUP 2023 Registration Extended Till 15 June: Apply for UP Polytechnic Exam

JEECUP Registration Date Extended: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the registration date for the UP Polytechnic Exam till Thursday, 15 June 2023. Earlier, the last date for submitting the online applications was 10 June 2023.
Candidates who missed to apply for the examination earlier, can apply for JEECUP 2023 on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
According to a notification released by the concerned authorities on the official website, "Online Registration Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) and (Polytechnic) has been Extended till 15-06-2023.
To apply for the JEECUP 2023, candidates belonging to General and OBC categories have to pay an application process of Rs 300 while as those belonging to SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 200.
Steps To Apply for the JEECUP 2023
Go to the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads as "Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)."
Now register yourself and note down the login credentials.
Go to the login page.
Enter the personal login details.
Hit the submit option.
An application form will open on the screen.
Fill all the details mentioned on the application form.
Upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Submit the form.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
You can also follow the direct link to apply for the JEECUP 2023.
