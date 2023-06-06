EMRS Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 38,800 Posts on emrs.tribal.gov.in

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) may soon release an official notification regarding the recruitment of 38,800 teaching and non-teaching posts in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) on the official website, emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Recently, the NESTS issued a notification regarding the rules for EMRS staff including Principal, Vice Principal, PGT, TGT, Art Teacher, Music Teacher, PET, Librarian, Counsellor, and more. These rules may be called as Eklavya Model Residential School Recruitment Rules 2023, as per the notification.

Candidates who will be directly recruited in accordance with these recruitment rules will serve as the employees of the NESTS. Once the official notification regarding the EMRS recruitment 2023 is released, all the appointments in EMRS shall be made in provision of these rules.