Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis in First Spot; LSG vs MI Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is coming to an end as the playoffs round has officially begun. The IPL 2023 playoffs starts on Tuesday, 23 May and the match was between Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings. It is important to note that Chennai Super Kings entered the final stage with a 15-run victory on Tuesday. Cricket fans in the country should take note of the Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 updated list after every match to know the top players.

The IPL 2023 playoffs match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians were played today, Wednesday, 24 May. Cricket fans are excited to take a look at the latest Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list to know who will win the award. We have all the latest details for interested people in the country.