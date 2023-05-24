ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami First; LSG vs MI Match Details

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holders List: Take a look at the top names in the purple cap list after LSG vs MI match today.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
IPL
2 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mohammad Shami First; LSG vs MI Match Details
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is nearing its end as the last match of this season is scheduled to be played on Sunday, 28 May. The playoffs round has begun in full swing and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has entered the final round by defeating Gujarat Titans. It is important to take a look at the latest top names in the list of Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2023. The names keep changing after every IPL match.

The player at the top of the Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023 list will win the award. The playoffs match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians took place today, Wednesday, 24 May. It is important to go through the top names in the Purple Cap Holders list to know who will get the award at the end of this season.

The Purple Cap award in the Indian Premier League is given to the player who is able to take the most number of wickets. Cricket fans should take note of the top names if they want to see who will win the award this year.

Purple Cap Holders IPL 2023 List: Top Names After LSG vs MI Match

The updated Purple Cap Holders IPL 2023 list after LSG vs MI match today, Wednesday, 24 May, is stated here for interested viewers:

  1. Mohammad Shami (GT) - 26 wickets

  2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 25 wickets

  3. Piyush Chawla (MI) - 21 wickets

  4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 21 wickets

  5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 21 wickets

Mumbai Indians keep the hope of winning the title this season alive by defeating Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, 24 May. MI won by 81 runs on Wednesday, as per the latest details available after the match.

Topics:  Mumbai Indians   LSG   IPL 2023 

Published: 
