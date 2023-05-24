IPL 2023: Explained – How MS Dhoni’s Ingenious Gamble Paid off in Chennai's Win

As he guided his team, Chennai Super Kings, to a record tenth final in the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni proved his mettle as an ingenious leader, for the umpteenth time in his career.

Barring his efficacious bowling alterations and fielding placements, another move, albeit not explicitly documented, paid dividends in CSK's 15-run triumph over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, 23 May.

Here's all you need to know about it: