KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Starc Shines As Sunrisers Hyderabad Lose Early Wickets, Score 47/4 (7 Overs)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are competing in the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The match is being held in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The Knight Riders have won the IPL twice – in 2012, which was also in Chennai, and in 2014. The Sunrisers have lifted the trophy once – in 2016.
Sunrisers Hyderabad opted to bat first after winning the toss.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Nitish Out
WICKET! HARSHIT RANA STRIKES!
Fourth wicket falls for Sunrisers Hyderabad and they don't even have reached the 50-run mark! This time it is Harshit Rana who produced the goods, getting the outside edge of Nitish Reddy's bat with a sublime delivery.
Cyclone Remal is expected to hit Kolkata at midnight, but for now, celebrations might have started.
SRH are 47/4 after 7 overs.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Powerplay Ends With SRH's Best Over So Far
Assigned to bowl a third consecutive over, Vaibhav Arora was not as precise with his line and length this time. Some of the deliveries were slightly short and aptly punished, with Aiden Markram hitting two fours and Nitish Reddy hitting a six.
SRH are 40/3 after 6 overs.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: Tripathi Departs
WICKET AGAIN!
Sunrisers Hyderabad are at sixes and sevens in Chennai, as the third wicket falls in just the fifth over. Rahul Tripathi tries to free the shackles, but perhaps it was not the right thing to do against Mitchell Starc. Instead, he ended up sending the ball into the night sky, and when it came down, Ramandeep Singh was stationed at the right position for KKR.
SRH 24/3 after 5 overs.
KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Final: 6 Runs in 4th Over
Vaibhav Arora is generating a great deal of swing. Six runs came from the fourth over, three of which were wides down the leg side.
SRH 21/2 after 4 overs.