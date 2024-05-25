IPL 2024 Final: From Narine to Starc – 5 Players Who Can Win KKR their 3rd Title

After 73 thrilling matches, the 2024 (IPL) will have (KKR) pitted against the (SRH) in the final on Sunday, 26 May, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Both teams have had an exceptional run in this competition and are justifiably competing for the title, but comparatively, Kolkata Knight Riders have been the best team and the prime contenders for the title.
As we approach the grand finale, let's take a closer look at five key players from KKR to watch out for in this epic showdown:
1. Sunil Narine
West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine has been in exceptional form this season. Following mentor Gautam Gambhir's advice, the 35-year-old took on the role of opening batter for the Knight Riders and has been unstoppable with the bat.
In 13 innings, Narine has scored 482 runs at an impressive strike rate of 179.85, including one century and three half-centuries. Among those who have scored 400 or more runs, only two players have a higher strike rate than Narine.
This poses a significant threat to SRH's bowlers, who will need to find a way to contain the explosive Caribbean batsman in the first six overs.
Narine's impact is not limited to batting, as he has been effective as usual with the ball in hand. In 14 matches, he has taken 16 wickets while maintaining an economy rate of 6.90 runs per over, making him a double threat for the opposition.
2. Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer has proven to be a valuable asset with the bat for KKR this season, having often delivered when his team needed him to. In Qualifier 1 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the all-rounder stepped up and smashed a quickfire 51 off just 28 balls. His performance was instrumental in helping KKR chase down a 160-run target with 38 balls to spare. Earlier this season, he also rescued his team from a precarious position against Mumbai Indians, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure.
Venkatesh has amassed 318 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 153.62, including three half-centuries. He is another key player in KKR's lineup that the opposition need to be wary of.
3. Andre Russell
Sunil Narine might be winning the Most Valuable Player award, be he is not the only Caribbean all-rounder in the KKR team, whose impact resonates with both bat and ball. In just 9 innings, a certain 36-year-old Andre Russell has amassed 222 runs, with a staggering strike rate of 185. Russell's knack for swiftly accumulating runs in the latter stages of the innings has been instrumental for the team, as it also provides the top-order to play with complete freedom.
Moreover, his bowling prowess has been equally formidable, having claimed 16 wickets in 13 innings at an impressive average of only 17.25. What has been most impressive about his bowling is the ability to produce breakthroughs in crucial moments.
Russell's capability to single-handedly sway the game in favour of his side makes him a constant threat to the opposition.
4. Mitchell Starc
Starting off on a rough note, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has rediscovered his form, emerging as the most formidable threat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters in the final showdown. The memory of Starc's dominance in Qualifier 1 will loom large for Pat Cummins' men, as he ran riots in the previous meeting between the two sides.
While Starc may not have had a blazing start, leading to questions about KKR's decision of spending Rs 24.75 crore on the pacer, he delivered when it counted most — his pivotal contributions propelled KKR into the final, as he dismissed SRH's most threatening batter and fellow Aussie compatriot Travis Head for a duck. He also got the wickets of Shahbaz Ahmed and Nitish Reddy.
Starc's precision and accuracy, both with the new ball and in the death overs, promise to make him a formidable force to reckon with, a battle that batters would strive to evade at all costs.
5. Varun Chakaravarthy
In a team that has many renowned names in the bowling department, Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the Knight Riders this season, ranking third overall with 20 wickets from 13 innings.
His versatility in seamlessly switching between leg-breaks and googlies, combined with his ability to bowl in all phases of the game, adds to his potency on the field. Additionally, Chakaravarthy's knack for picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs and stifling the opposition's scoring rate underscores his value to the team.
In the Qualifier 1, the mystery spinner claimed figures of 2/26 in four overs, including the pivotal dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen. This highlights yet another threat that SRH would be wise to avoid in the final showdown.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)