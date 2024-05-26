IPL 2024 Final: From Head to Cummins – 5 Players Who Can Win SRH Their 2nd Title

For all the pyrotechnics Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive ‘come hell or high water’ batting approach has provided, it has its fair share of fallacies. On the rare occasions where both Head and Abhishek depart early, the team was found wanting a saviour, considering their inexperienced middle-order. And saviour they did find, on multiple occasions, in a certain Heinrich Klaasen.

Among the more prolific players of spin currently in T20 cricket, the South African wicket-keeper batter has scored 463 runs at an average of 42.09. His strike rate of 176.04 might not as be as astonishing a figure as that of his predecessors in the batting unit, but quite often, he has had to exercise caution instead of throwing caution into the wind.