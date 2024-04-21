IPL Points Table 2024: Top Standings After Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 changes after every match and the top teams are updated. According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL match was played today, Sunday, 21 April. The match is over and the results are out. GT won against PBKS by 3 wickets. Punjab Kings is at ninth position in the table and Gujarat Titans is at sixth position.

As per the latest details, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table 2024 followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. All teams are giving their best in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The tournament is scheduled to end on 26 May. The top teams in the IPL points table will qualify for the playoff round. Cricket fans should take note of all the latest updates online.