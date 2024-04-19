IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of Top Teams After LSG vs CSK Match

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match so that cricket fans in India can keep track of the top teams and their total points. The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took place today, Friday, 19 April. As per the latest official details available after the match, LSG won against CSK by 8 wickets. Chennai Super Kings is in third position in the points table and Lucknow Super Giants is in fifth.
According to the details on the schedule, the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. The match is over and the IPL points table 2024 is updated online for interested cricket fans. Check all the latest updates after the match if you want to know the leading teams. The top teams will play in the finals.
As per the official details, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table followed by KKR and CSK. These are the important updates available after the latest match. You should check the total points of all teams.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams After LSG vs CSK
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the LSG vs CSK match on Friday, 19 April:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|12
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0.677
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|1.399
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|8
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.529
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|8
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0.502
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|8
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0.123
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.074
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|6
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-0.133
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|6
|7
|3
|4
|0
|-1.303
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|4
|7
|2
|5
|0
|-0.251
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|7
|1
|6
|0
|-1.185
