IPL 2024: Hopefully We’ll Win 5-6 of Last 7 Matches – GT Captain Shubman Gill

After a promising start to the season, where they had won two of their first three matches, it seemed that 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans would not be greatly affected by the departure of their former skipper, with their new leader, Shubman Gill showing promise. However, their campaign has derailed over the last few weeks, as on Wednesday (17 April), last edition’s runners-up suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.

Playing on home turf, Gujarat were castled for merely 89 runs, which happens to be their lowest-ever total in this competition, and also the first instance of them getting bowled out for under 100. Delhi did lose four wickets in the chase, but they required only 8.5 overs to reach the target.

After the match, Gill lamented his team’s unimpressive batting display for the defeat, stating: