ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs MI IPL Match Today

Indian Premier League 2023: Take a look at the top teams in the IPL 2023 points table after SRH vs MI match today.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
IPL
2 min read
IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs MI IPL Match Today
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian Premier League 2023 is going on in full swing as all the teams are facing each other in the matches, as per schedule. According to the details mentioned in the IPL 2023 schedule, the 25th match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) took place today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023. It is important to note that the SRH vs MI IPL 2023 match officially started at 7:30 PM IST. Now, it is time to know the updated IPL 2023 Points Table.

The date and time of SRH vs MI were informed to interested viewers earlier. After every match, the positions of the top teams in the IPL 2023 Points Table keep changing. Cricket fans in the country are excited to know the latest details in the points table and updated standings of each IPL team.

Also Read

CSK vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Chennai defeats Bangalore by 8 runs

CSK vs RCB, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Chennai defeats Bangalore by 8 runs
ADVERTISEMENT
Here is everything you should know about the Indian Premier League 2023 Points Table after SRH vs MI match on Tuesday. It is important to note that Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL Points Table 2023: Top teams here

Team Mumbai Indians defeated team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match today, Tuesday, 18 April. The winner for today, Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs in the match against SRH. Cricket fans excited to know the position of their favourite teams can take a look at the updated points table here.

Also Read

SRH vs MI Tickets 2023: How to Book IPL 2023 Tickets Online

SRH vs MI Tickets 2023: How to Book IPL 2023 Tickets Online
ADVERTISEMENT
TeamsMWLTN/RPTNRR
RR5410081.354
LSG5320060.761
CSK5320060.265
GT5320060.192
PBKS532006-0.109
MI532006-0.164
KKR5230040.32
RCB523004-0.318
SRH523004-0.798
DC505000-1.488

The IPL points table is led by Rajasthan Royals, followed by Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans. You must take a look at the top teams after the latest match on Tuesday.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Climbs To 1st Position

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis Climbs To 1st Position

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  Mumbai Indians   SRH   IPL points table 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×