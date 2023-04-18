IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After SRH vs MI IPL Match Today
Indian Premier League 2023: Take a look at the top teams in the IPL 2023 points table after SRH vs MI match today.
The Indian Premier League 2023 is going on in full swing as all the teams are facing each other in the matches, as per schedule. According to the details mentioned in the IPL 2023 schedule, the 25th match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) took place today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023. It is important to note that the SRH vs MI IPL 2023 match officially started at 7:30 PM IST. Now, it is time to know the updated IPL 2023 Points Table.
The date and time of SRH vs MI were informed to interested viewers earlier. After every match, the positions of the top teams in the IPL 2023 Points Table keep changing. Cricket fans in the country are excited to know the latest details in the points table and updated standings of each IPL team.
Here is everything you should know about the Indian Premier League 2023 Points Table after SRH vs MI match on Tuesday. It is important to note that Sunrisers Hyderabad played against Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
IPL Points Table 2023: Top teams here
Team Mumbai Indians defeated team Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 match today, Tuesday, 18 April. The winner for today, Mumbai Indians won by 14 runs in the match against SRH. Cricket fans excited to know the position of their favourite teams can take a look at the updated points table here.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|RR
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1.354
|LSG
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.761
|CSK
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.265
|GT
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0.192
|PBKS
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-0.109
|MI
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-0.164
|KKR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0.32
|RCB
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.318
|SRH
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.798
|DC
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|-1.488
The IPL points table is led by Rajasthan Royals, followed by Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans. You must take a look at the top teams after the latest match on Tuesday.
