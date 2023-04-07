IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After KKR beat RCB by 81 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders have leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore to occupy the third position in the IPL 2023 points table, thanks to the 81 run victory over RCB on Thursday at Eden Gardens.

After being asked to bat, KKR posted 204/7 in their 20 overs while the RCB batters could only score 123 runs in 17.4 overs.

Two of the KKR players, Shardul Thakur and Rahmanullah Gurbaz brought up wonderful half centuries while Rinku Singh missed his half century by 4 runs. Varun Chakravarthy anchored the bowling and took 4 big wickets to restrict the RCB batters from chasing the total.

With this win, RCB, who was earlier positioned at the third spot, has now moved to seventh, where earlier KKR was stationed.