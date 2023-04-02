IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings after RCB vs MI Match

Following the conclusion of the respective opening fixtures of all ten teams, Rajasthan Royals are leading the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Last season’s runners-up enjoy superiority over others owing to their net run rate - +3.600.

The Royals started their campaign with a flawless 72-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, 2 March. After putting up a massive total of 203/5, Sanju Samson’s team restricted Hyderabad to a meagre 131/8, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalping a four-fer.