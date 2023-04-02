IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings after RCB vs MI Match
TATA IPL Points Table 2023: Rajasthan Royals enjoy supremacy owing to their superior net run rate.
Following the conclusion of the respective opening fixtures of all ten teams, Rajasthan Royals are leading the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. Last season’s runners-up enjoy superiority over others owing to their net run rate - +3.600.
The Royals started their campaign with a flawless 72-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, 2 March. After putting up a massive total of 203/5, Sanju Samson’s team restricted Hyderabad to a meagre 131/8, with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal scalping a four-fer.
They have dethroned Lucknow Super Giants from pole position, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore have slotted in at the third place, ahead of defending champions Gujarat Titans.
Faf du Plessis’ team recorded an eight-wicket win over the competition’s most successful franchise, Mumbai Indians, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. After restricting their opposition to 171/7, they chased the target down with spectacular ease – in only 16.2 overs, and at the loss of only a couple of wickets.
Besides these four teams, Punjab Kings also have opened their points tally. On the other end of the spectrum, however, is an assemblage of five teams who are yet to make their mark in the competition – Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and occupying the last position, Sunrisers Hyderabad.
