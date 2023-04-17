IPL 2023: Harbhajan Wants Sanju Samson To Get Consistent Chances in Indian Team

Former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh was full of praise for Sanju Samson's splendid show with the bat against Gujarat Titans and opined that the Rajasthan Royals skipper should get a consistent chance in team India.

Chasing 178, the Royals were reeling 66/4 in 12 overs. From there, Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 off 32 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket win in their fifth IPL 2023 match on Sunday, 16 April.