IPL 2023: Pat Cummins Confirms Cameron Green Will Be Allowed To Play in IPL
IPL 2023: Given the hype around him, Cameron Green is likely to spark a bidding war in the auction on 23 December.
Australia's Test and One-day International (ODI) skipper, Pat Cummins has said while he would love to see talented all-rounder Cameron Green to focus purely on national duties, but there is no way he can tell the 23-year-old to not make the best of the huge India Premier League (IPL) opportunities that lie in front of him.
With the IPL 2023 auction set to take place at Kochi on 23 December, Green is poised to nominate for the lucrative league for the first time and could start a bidding war, given the hype surrounding him.
Cummins himself, however, has decided not to play in next year's IPL, deciding instead to commit himself to next year's ODI World Cup in India and the Ashes in England.
The 29-year-old pace bowler, who had a below-par showing in the ICC T20 World Cup at home with the defending champions not able to progress to the semifinals, was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction earlier this year for Rs 7.25 crore and played five games, taking seven wickets.
Asked to react to Green potentially nominating for next year's IPL, Cummins told SEN 1170 The Run Home, "Yeah potentially (Green will nominate for the IPL).
"We'll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I'd love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?" added Cummins.
Jos Buttler Teases Cameron Green With IPL 2023 Auction Reminder
Meanwhile, Green was reminded about the auction by England's skipper Jos Buttler, when Australia took on England in an ODI match on Thursday, 17 November.
When the Aussie all-rounder was batting nervously on four, the T20 World Cup 2022-winning captain said from behind the stumps "Chasing the ink. Big auction coming up."
Topics: IPL 2023 IPL 2023 Auction Cameron Green
