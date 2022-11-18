IPL 2023: Pat Cummins Confirms Cameron Green Will Be Allowed To Play in IPL

The 29-year-old pace bowler, who had a below-par showing in the ICC T20 World Cup at home with the defending champions not able to progress to the semifinals, was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the mega auction earlier this year for Rs 7.25 crore and played five games, taking seven wickets.

Asked to react to Green potentially nominating for next year's IPL, Cummins told SEN 1170 The Run Home, "Yeah potentially (Green will nominate for the IPL).

"We'll wait and see, I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly as a captain, I'd love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?" added Cummins.