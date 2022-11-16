IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Hit ‘Factory Reset’ – Analysing How To Reclaim Glory

Though he was under-utilised last season, it seems imperative that Tim David will be one of MI’s most crucial players in IPL 2023. His numbers have only become more lucrative over the last few months, and his T20I strike rate of 162.50 for Australia proves why he could be the perfect fit for the finisher’s role.

Barring him, either Tristan Stubbs or Dewald Brevis are expected to feature in the MI playing XI. The former, despite being very new in the international circuit, has a T20I strike rate of 164.79 for South Africa, and while the latter is yet to make his international debut, he is scoring runs for fun in the domestic circuit.

As for their bowling department, MI have India’s most prized asset in Jasprit Bumrah, and one of T20 cricket’s most intimidating pacers in Jofra Archer. Should Archer not recover from his injury in time, Behrendorff could deputise for the Englishman.