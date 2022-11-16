IPL Retentions: 3 Big Players Withdraw, KKR in a Spot Ahead of 2023 IPL Auction

It is always difficult to recover from such poor work done in a mega auction but KKR had the chance to make amends heading into the IPL 2023 season, which they have botched once again.

With players like Pat Cummins, Alex Hales and Sam Billings opting out of the IPL 2023 season, KKR had the chance to use the combined sum of INR 10.75 crores secured from their release to get better resources in the auction. Instead they used that purse to trade in players like Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Gujarat Titans, and Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals.

While Ferguson has been a proven match-winner in the IPL, his recent form and tryst with injuries don't bode well for KKR. They brought Thakur in to make up for Cummins' absence but the Indian all-rounder has been very unreliable in this format in terms of both batting and bowling returns. Although he picked up 15 wickets last season, Thakur was very expensive going at an economy rate of 9.79 runs per over.

Gurbaz also has all the talent in the world but he is yet to prove his consistency and reliability at the top of the order. He works quite well as a backup option. Is he good enough to slot in as a first-team player, though? Doubtful.