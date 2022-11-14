How England Cricket Transformed Their White Ball Fortunes

Australia became the gold standard for cricket because of this system and most advocated the Sheffield Shield-style model of having minimum number of sides in domestic cricket. Some top players emerged in the 1990s because of the investment in the late 1980s in Academy and grassroots cricket, by what was then the Australian Cricket Board (ACB).

The English always envied the Aussies, not least because it was around the same time that The Ashes results were a foregone conclusion, even before a ball was bowled- right through the 1990s. England needed a reboot across all formats, especially Tests which they worshipped.

One-day cricket was a bit of a hit and giggle which did not really merit much attention, except when they were playing at home. For a while till coloured clothing took over, English ODI squads while playing at home would not even wear the same sweater they wore for home Test matches!