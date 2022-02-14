IPL Auction Day 2 Wrap: No Bids For Raina & Ishant; Livingstone Bags 11.50 Crore

A total of 204 players were bought in the 2022 IPL auction, across the two days, with the 10 franchises spending over Rs 551 crore to acquire their services.

Ishan Kishan finished as the most expensive player of the auction, bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore, which also made him the second-most expensive Indian player bought at an auction after Yuvraj Singh (Rs 16 crore) in 2015.

Liam Livingstone finished as the most expensive overseas buy after Punjab Kings bagged him for Rs 11.50 crore.