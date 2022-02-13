'Mr IPL' Suresh Raina's IPL Journey Ends With No Bidders in 2022 IPL Auction

Even as the ten franchises doled out the cash, former Indian men's cricketer Suresh Raina went unsold at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru.

After going unsold on the first day, the veteran batter, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was ignored by franchises on the final day of the auction as well, which meant that Raina went unsold for the first time in an IPL auction.