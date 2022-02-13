IPL 2022 Auction: U-19 WC Final Star Raj Bawa Goes to Punjab for Rs 2 Crore

Bawa remember picked a five-wicket haul in the final and scored a crucial 35 runs as India rolled over the England side on their way to a record fifth title at the U-19 World Cup. Bawa was named player of the match in the final as well. He was also the first Indian cricketer to bag a fifer in an ICC tournament final

Bawa created history in the game against Uganda with an unbeaten 162. His innings became the highest individual score by an Indian batter in U-19 World Cup history.

At the World Cup, in 5 innings, he scored 252 runs with a century to his name and finished with 9 wickets in 6 games.

Bawa was among the standout players in the Indian team as they won the World Cup, staying unbeaten all through.

Raj Bawa’s late grandfather Tarlochan Bawa was a member of the Indian Hockey team that won the 1948 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom.