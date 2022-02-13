IPL 2022 Auction: U-19 WC Winning Captain Yash Dhull Joins Delhi Capitals

India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull had a tough campaign in the Caribbean as he recovered from COVID-19 and missed a major chunk of the tournament. However, once back, Dhull responded with a century in the semi-final against Australia and then led well in the final as India defeated England to clinch the title.

Dhull, an assured and classy top order batter, has since joined up with the Delhi Ranji team and is known to allow his bat to do the talking. At the World Cup, in four games, Dhull scored 229 with an average of 76.33, with one century and a fifty to write home about.

A Delhi boy captaining India to the U-19 World Cup title before the IPL Auctions, where have we seen that before?