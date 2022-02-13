IPL 2022 Auction: U-19 WC Winning Captain Yash Dhull Joins Delhi Capitals
A Delhi boy captaining India to the U-19 World Cup title before the IPL Auctions, where have we seen that before?
Yash Dhull had a base price of Rs 20 lakh and eventually bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.
The Delhi Capitals was the only one to bid for him initially before Punjab too joined in the mix. A couple of bids from both teams doubled his value, before his home franchise picked him up. Dhull is currently with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, whom he joined right after returning from the victorious U-19 World Cup campaign.
India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull had a tough campaign in the Caribbean as he recovered from COVID-19 and missed a major chunk of the tournament. However, once back, Dhull responded with a century in the semi-final against Australia and then led well in the final as India defeated England to clinch the title.
Dhull, an assured and classy top order batter, has since joined up with the Delhi Ranji team and is known to allow his bat to do the talking. At the World Cup, in four games, Dhull scored 229 with an average of 76.33, with one century and a fifty to write home about.
