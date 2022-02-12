Most Expensive Players of IPL Auction 2022

As the IPL auction unfolds over the next two days, 600 players will be looking to bag one of the 217 spots up for grabs in the IPL 2022 Auction.

While some players will bag their first IPL contracts, some veterans will set-off bidding wars as the 10 IPL teams look to form a squad for the future.

Here's the list of the most expensive players in the 2022 IPL auction so far: