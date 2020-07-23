Explained: Why IPL Moved to The UAE & How It Will Take Place

Season 13 of the Indian Premier League is back on the cards with the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup both getting postponed due to coronavirus. However, the growing number of cases in India means the BCCI is taking the tournament to foreign shores and much like in 2014, the UAE is the venue the board has closed in on.

The league’s Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the news on Tuesday saying the board was awaiting permission from the Indian government and would make an official statement after the Governing Council meeting in the coming week.

But, an ‘Indian’ premier league, played entirely overseas?

How will that work? Will it be safe for the cricketers? Why the UAE? Which stadiums?

The Quint tries to answer some of the questions.