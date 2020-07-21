Spotlight | Decks Cleared for IPL 2020, UAE to Host Season 13

So, what do we know for sure after Monday’s ICC announcement?

Firstly, that there will not be a T20 World Cup this year.

Secondly, that the deletion of the month-long event from the calendar now leaves an open window for the BCCI to host the currently suspended 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

According to IPL chairman Brijesh Patel, the Board has zeroed-in on UAE as the venue for the tournament this year and has written to the central government, seeking permission.