IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel Announces Dates For Season 13 in UAE

The official announcement might happen only after the Indian Premier League's Governing Council meeting, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has joined the franchises in making logistical plans for the 13th edition of the cash-rich league to be played in the UAE as reported by IANS.

Apart from the IPL teams, logistics and operations teams from the BCCI will also be heading to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to see to it that preparations are on in full swing and there is no execution woes. If the UAE airlines don't start operations then all will fall back on chartered planes.

The ICC on Monday announced that the T20 World Cup cannot be held in Australia in October-November as the time isn't conducive to host so many teams in the country as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet. This has opened the door for the BCCI to host the IPL in that window.