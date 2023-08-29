(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of sexual violence. Reader discretion advised.)
A 32-year-old supervisor of a residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad was arrested on Monday, 28 August, for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman security guard who died a day earlier, police told The Quint.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The FIR, accessed by The Quint, also names two unidentified persons.
The incident came to light on Sunday, 27 August, after the victim complained of breathlessness and was admitted to a private hospital in Gautam Budh Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rural Vivek Chandra Yadav told The Quint. She was later admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after her condition worsened and breathed her last on 28 August.
'Raped One Month After Joining Work'
DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said that the woman, originally from Jharkhand, was living with her aunt near the high-rise. She had reportedly joined as a security guard just one month before the incident took place.
"On Sunday morning, the supervisor called the girl to his office and raped her. After 45 minutes, she started crying and confided in her co-workers about the incident. The victim was then taken to a hospital at 1:30 pm," Yadav told The Quint.
The private hospital intimated the police that a woman was admitted for acute breathlessness after her alleged sexual assault.
"When we spoke to the relatives, they alleged that she was raped by her supervisor, and beaten by two others," Yadav said.
'He Did Something Wrong to Me': Victim's Statement
On Sunday night, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate (under CrPC 164) at the private hospital, police said.
"As she was unable to speak, she gave her statement in writing to the magistrate and named only her supervisor. This will now be considered her dying declaration,” the police said.
In her statement, the victim said, as quoted by a police officer: "Usne mere saath galat kaam kiya (He has something wrong with me)"
The DCP added that the body of the victim has been sent to the forensic science laboratory to ascertain the cause of death.
"We have arrested him and are awaiting the autopsy findings and the medical report. It has come to light that she suffered damage to her lungs, but the cause of the damage is not known yet. There are theories that she tried to die by suicide after the incident but this has not been substantiated,” Yadav told The Quint.
