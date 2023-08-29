DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said that the woman, originally from Jharkhand, was living with her aunt near the high-rise. She had reportedly joined as a security guard just one month before the incident took place.

"On Sunday morning, the supervisor called the girl to his office and raped her. After 45 minutes, she started crying and confided in her co-workers about the incident. The victim was then taken to a hospital at 1:30 pm," Yadav told The Quint.

The private hospital intimated the police that a woman was admitted for acute breathlessness after her alleged sexual assault.

"When we spoke to the relatives, they alleged that she was raped by her supervisor, and beaten by two others," Yadav said.