The team of doctors worked for 45 minutes to save the child and managed to resuscitate her as the flight was rerouted for emergency landing in Nagpur.

The heroes: According to the post made by AIIMS Delhi, the doctors onboard that saved the lives of the child were,

Dr Navdeep Kaur (Senior Resident Anesthesia)

Dr Damandeep Singh (Senior Resident Cardiac Radiology)

Dr Rishab Jain (Ex- Senior Resident AIIMS Radiology)

Dr Oishika (Senior Resident OBG)

Dr Avichala Taxak (Senior Resident Cardiac Radiology)

The group was reportedly returning from a conference at the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) in Bengaluru.

What now? On landing in Nagpur, the child was handed over to a waiting ambulance.

According to a statement released by the KIMS-KINGSWAY Hospital, Nagpur, she was rushed to the hospital and put under the care of a paediatrician.

The statement adds that the child is currently in a critical condition. She is on ventilator support and on life-saving drugs.