'She Wasn't Breathing': How AIIMS Doctors Saved Toddler's Life Mid-Flight

The 2-year-old baby was not breathing, and had cyanosed (blueish) lips when the docs on board jumped into action.

Anoushka Rajesh
Updated
Fit
2 min read
i

A two-year-old toddler stopped breathing mid-air onboard a Delhi-bound flight on Sunday, 27 August. However, in a miraculous turn of events, her life was saved by a team of five doctors travelling on the same flight.

Here's how the situation unfolded.

What happened: The incident took place onboard Vistara Airline flight UK-814, on Sunday. The 14-month-old baby, who has a congenital heart problem, experienced a cardiac arrest on flight and became unconscious.

When the cabin crew called for emergency medical assistance, five senior resident doctors onboard — all from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi — jumped into action.

In a post on the microblogging site X, AIIMS Delhi confirmed and gave details of the incident.

"The child was examined immediately. Her pulse was absent, extremities were cold, child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers. On air, immediate CPR was started and with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by the team."
AIIMS Delhi Statement

The team of doctors worked for 45 minutes to save the child and managed to resuscitate her as the flight was rerouted for emergency landing in Nagpur.

The heroes: According to the post made by AIIMS Delhi, the doctors onboard that saved the lives of the child were,

  • Dr Navdeep Kaur (Senior Resident Anesthesia)

  • Dr Damandeep Singh (Senior Resident Cardiac Radiology)

  • Dr Rishab Jain (Ex- Senior Resident AIIMS Radiology)

  • Dr Oishika (Senior Resident OBG)

  • Dr Avichala Taxak (Senior Resident Cardiac Radiology)

The group was reportedly returning from a conference at the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) in Bengaluru.

What now? On landing in Nagpur, the child was handed over to a waiting ambulance.

According to a statement released by the KIMS-KINGSWAY Hospital, Nagpur, she was rushed to the hospital and put under the care of a paediatrician.

The statement adds that the child is currently in a critical condition. She is on ventilator support and on life-saving drugs.

Published: 
