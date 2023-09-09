World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) is observed annually on 10th of September. The day is dedicated to educate and aware people about the measures to prevent the suicides that are currently increasing at an alarming rate across the globe.
Suicide is a major public health issue that needs to be addressed in order to eradicate it from the society. Lack of awareness is one of the main factors contributing to the worldwide rise in suicide mortality rates each year.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "It is estimated that there are currently more than 700 000 suicides per year worldwide. The 10 September each year aims to focus attention on the issue, reduces stigma and raises awareness among organizations, governments, and the public, giving a singular message that suicides are preventable."
When Is World Suicide Prevention Day 2023?
World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 will be observed on Sunday, 10 September.
What Is the Theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023?
The theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2023 is "Creating Hope Through Action". This theme serves as a powerful call to action and reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and that through our actions we can encourage hope and strengthen prevention, said WHO.
History of World Suicide Prevention Day
The International Association for Suicide Prevention and the World Health Organisation (WHO) established World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) in 2003. Every year on 10 September, organisations, governments, and the general public are encouraged to increase awareness about suicides, and spread the message that suicides are preventable, and can be avoided by taking proper measures.
Significance of World Suicide Prevention Day
The main significance behind celebrating the World Suicide Prevention Day is to highlight the fact that suicides are preventable, and there are better alternatives to suicide. The importance of the day is to reduce the stigma associated with suicides, and promote a culture where people don't hesitate to seek help.
World Suicide Prevention Day Activities
Everyone can participate in the recognizing the World Suicide Prevention Day by engaging in following activities.
Organise educational workshops, seminars, webinars, and events to create awareness about the suicides and their association with mental health illnesses. Invite mental health professionals, counselors, and motivational speakers for healthy discussions.
Launch local awareness campaigns to educate people about symptoms, causes, and warning signs of suicide. Distribute flyers, posters, and educational materials.
Organize online social media campaigns for mental health and suicide awareness. Use hashtags like #Suicideprevention, #Suicidepreventionday, #mentalhealth, and more.
Organize and support fundraising events for suicide prevention initiatives, so that the help will reach to all the people in need.
Invite victims of mental health illness and encourage them to share their experiences. This will help in reducing stigma around the suicide.
Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions must introduce suicide prevention and mental health awareness like topics in their curriculum to create awareness.
World Suicide Prevention Day Quotes
But in the end one needs more courage to live than to kill himself. – [Albert Camus].
The thought of suicide is a great consolation: by means of it one gets through many a dark night. – [Nietzsche].
The only difference between a suicide and a martyrdom really is the amount of press coverage. – [Chuck Palahniuk, Survivor].
Suicide is man's way of telling God, 'You can't fire me - I quit! – [Bill Maher].
No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow. – [Maya Angelou].
Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. – [Phil Donahue].
Hope is a necessity for normal life and the major weapon against the suicide impulse. – [Karl A Menninger].
The bravest thing I ever did was continuing my life when I wanted to die.” – [Juliette Lewis].
Suicide is not an answer, it’s destruction. – [Al Green].
Suicide leaves everyone feeling guilty. – [Robert Harris].
