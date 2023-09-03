World Sexual Health Day is celebrated every year on 4 September to create awareness and highlight the importance of sexual health and sexual well-being on a global level. September is observed as the Sexual Awareness Month.
The day is dedicated to educate people about the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), sexually transmitted infections (STIs), healthy sexual practices, consensual sex, reproductive health, family planning, and several other aspects of sexual life.
One of the main aims of recognizing the World Sexual Health Day is to put an end to the stigma, myths, and embarrassment associated with the sexual practices. People often neglect sexual issues because of conventional societal norms. However, people should understand that in order to stay healthy and fit, a good sexual health is also significant.
World Sexual Health Day serves as a platform for healthcare professionals, health educators, advocates, and organizations to promote sexual health, create awareness about sexual rights of individuals, and encourage people to adopt safe sex practices.
The overarching goal of recognizing the World Sexual Health Day is to promote a culture where sexual health is treated with respect and dignity, and is considered as an integral component of the overall well-being.
According to the World Health Organization, "Good sexual health is fundamental to the overall health and well-being of individuals, couples and families, and to the social and economic development of communities and countries."
When Is World Sexual Health Day 2023?
World Sexual Health Day 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, 4 September 2023.
What Is the Theme of World Sexual Health Day 2023?
According to WHO, "The theme of World Sexual Health Day 2023 is 'Consent'; recognizing the importance of consent and mutual respect when it comes to sexual encounters. People should have complete and accurate information so they can make informed choices when it comes to their sexual and reproductive health."
World Sexual Health Day History
The history of World Sexual Health Day dates back to 2010, when the World Association for Sexual Health (WAS) declared 4th of September as the World Sexual Health Day with an intentional to create awareness about the sexual health on a global level.
The first ever World Sexual Health Day was observed under the theme 'Let’s talk about it!' to end the myths, taboos, and hesitation around the sexuality.
According to worldsexualhealth.net, "World Sexual Health Day has been celebrated in 60 countries with a wide range of activities from Round Tables of Discussion to Conferences and Art Exhibitions. Country organizers have taken WSHD activities to schools, media, hospitals, libraries, universities, public squares, art halls, theatre groups, etc. WAS wants to ensure that sexual health issues are discussed everywhere!"
Significance of World Sexual Health Day: Why Is It Celebrated?
The significance or importance of celebrating the annual World Sexual Health Day includes the following:
To educate and aware people about the safe sexual practices, and the harmful effects of neglecting the sexual health.
To create awareness about diseases caused by unsafe sex practices like sexually transmitted diseases and infections; and their prevention measures like STI testing.
To break taboos, myths, stigma, and barriers around sexual health. This will help people to have open conversations about sexual health issues, and encourage them to seek medical help, whenever required.
To promote and encourage the use of contraceptives and other methods to avoid unplanned pregnancies.
The day is also celebrated to educate people about the LGBTQ+ rights, and promote sexual equality.
The day aims to address the needs and challenges of people suffering from HIV/AIDS.
One of the main goals of World Sexual Health Day is to encourage governments, healthcare organizations, and policymakers to focus on sexual health issues, and invest in sexual health services.
