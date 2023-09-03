World Sexual Health Day is celebrated every year on 4 September to create awareness and highlight the importance of sexual health and sexual well-being on a global level. September is observed as the Sexual Awareness Month.

The day is dedicated to educate people about the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), sexually transmitted infections (STIs), healthy sexual practices, consensual sex, reproductive health, family planning, and several other aspects of sexual life.

One of the main aims of recognizing the World Sexual Health Day is to put an end to the stigma, myths, and embarrassment associated with the sexual practices. People often neglect sexual issues because of conventional societal norms. However, people should understand that in order to stay healthy and fit, a good sexual health is also significant.