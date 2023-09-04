Teacher's Day 2023 Date: History, Theme & Significance Of Shikshak Divas

Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September every year in India. This special day reminds us of the teacher's contribution to shaping students' lives. Teachers' Day in India also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on 5 September 1888.
Dr. Radhakrishnan was India's first vice president and second president. He was a great scholar and philosopher and was honored with Bharat Ratna. Dr. Sarvepalli served as the first Vice President of India from 1952-1962 and served as the second president from 1962-1967. Various events are organized on Teacher's day and students showcase their love and admiration for their teacher through dance, songs, dramas, etc.
Why is Teacher's Day Celebrated On September 5?
Before Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began his political career, he was a renowned scholar of philosophy and served as a professor at various prestigious Indian and international universities.
Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan played an important role in shaping modern India's educational system thus his birthday was chosen as the day to honor and appreciate the contributions of all teachers in India.
It was in 1962 when Dr Radhakrishan took office as the second President of India, his students approached him to seek permission to celebrate September 5 as a special day - Radhakrishnan Day.
But Dr. Radhakrishnan requested the students to observe September 5 as Teachers’ Day so that we could have a day to celebrate the contribution of teachers in society and honor their efforts in shaping the future of the country. Thus, since 1962, the country has celebrated 5 September as Teacher's Day.
What Is the Theme For Teacher's Day 2023?
The theme for Teacher's Day 2023 is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)