Nikki Yadav Murder Case: Why Do Copycat Crimes Occur? Psychologists Explain

If you’ve kept track of the news recently, it is hard to miss news stories of brutal murder cases, often a result of intimate partner violence. There is a template – the man allegedly strangles his partner in a 'fit of rage', stores her body somewhere, and tries to flee the city.

These violent crimes and murders dominating our news cycles follows what is described as copycat murders.

Ever since the media reported about Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body, storing it inside a fridge, and disposing of it in Mehrauli’s forests in November 2022, more and more similar cases have been coming to the forefront.

Earlier in February, the Delhi Police arrested 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot for allegedly murdering his partner Nikki Yadav and storing her body inside a fridge at a dhaba, before setting off to get married on the same day. The same week, near Mumbai's Nalasopara, 27-year-old Hardik Shah allegedly strangled his partner to death, and stored her body in a bed box.