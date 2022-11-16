Shraddha Walkar Murder: Stop Isolating Women in Interfaith Relationships

Shraddha Walkar was practically cut off from her family, who claim to have no idea that she was in an abusive relationship. Her friends, on the other hand, knew about Aaftab's alleged assaults – until all communication stopped in mid-May this year.

Details about how Shraddha's body was allegedly chopped into 35 pieces and disposed of across Delhi emerged on 14 November, two days after the accused – 28-year-old Aaftab – was arrested by the Delhi Police.

How did no one try to reach Shraddha since May?