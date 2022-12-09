‘She Would’ve Been Alive Had Police Taken Fast Action’: Shraddha Walker’s Father

Did he refer to the complaint filed by Shraddha earlier?

"If the police had taken action, Shraddha would have been alive today. Or I could have got more proof in the murder case against Aaftab,” Vikas said at the press conference.

What had Shraddha alleged in her 2020 complaint?

Vikas was referring to a complaint filed by Shraddha on 23 November, 2020. In the complaint, she had alleged to the police that Aaftab used to regularly beat her up. In her complaint, she had even claimed that Aaftab tried to kill her by suffocating her and that he used to threaten her that he would cut her into pieces.

What is the sequence of events?

Shraddha’s murder came to light after a missing complaint was filed by Vikas in Maharashtra in September this year. He had allegedly approached the Vasai Police after Shraddha's friend told him that her phone was not reachable for months.

Vikas had not been in touch with Shraddha as he had objected to her relationship with Aaftab. Vikas claimed that he did not know that she had moved to Delhi with Aaftab.