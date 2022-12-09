‘She Would’ve Been Alive Had Police Taken Fast Action’: Shraddha Walker’s Father
This is the first time that he made public comments since his daughter was killed, allegedly by her live-in partner.
At a press conference on Friday, 9 November, Shraddha Walkar’s father, Vikas Walkar, said that there have been delays in the investigation by the Vasai Police in Maharashtra.
This is the first time that he has made public comments since his daughter was brutally murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawalla in May this year. That she had been killed only came to the fore in November.
Vikas said, “My health deteriorated after my daughter’s death. That is why I could not come out and speak to you all. My apologies for that.”
What did Shraddha's father say on the investigation?
Vikas had approached Mumbai police in September — four months after his daughter had stopped responding to her friends’ messages and calls.
At the time, Poonawala was asked to visit Mumbai to take part in the investigation. Vikas said that the combined investigation by Delhi Police and Vasai Police was going on fine but "there were delays by the Vasai Police and Nalasopara police station."
When did Shraddha's father last speak to her?
Vikas said that he had last spoken to Shraddha in 2021. He had asked her where she was staying, and she had asked him about his well being.
Vikas also alleged that he had spoken to Aaftab on 26 September this year.
“I had told him that Shraddha was with you for 2.5 to 3 years. I had asked him that if she leaves him and goes somewhere, wasn’t it his responsibility to inform me? He had said he did not know where Shraddha had gone," said Vikas at the press conference.
What were Vikas' thoughts on Aaftab?
Vikas said that Aaftab must meet the "same fate" as his daughter.
"He must be hanged. The police must also probe the role of his family members, his father, mother, and brother, to see if they are involved in any way or any other person is involved in the crime."Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father
Did he refer to the complaint filed by Shraddha earlier?
"If the police had taken action, Shraddha would have been alive today. Or I could have got more proof in the murder case against Aaftab,” Vikas said at the press conference.
What had Shraddha alleged in her 2020 complaint?
Vikas was referring to a complaint filed by Shraddha on 23 November, 2020. In the complaint, she had alleged to the police that Aaftab used to regularly beat her up. In her complaint, she had even claimed that Aaftab tried to kill her by suffocating her and that he used to threaten her that he would cut her into pieces.
What is the sequence of events?
Shraddha’s murder came to light after a missing complaint was filed by Vikas in Maharashtra in September this year. He had allegedly approached the Vasai Police after Shraddha's friend told him that her phone was not reachable for months.
Vikas had not been in touch with Shraddha as he had objected to her relationship with Aaftab. Vikas claimed that he did not know that she had moved to Delhi with Aaftab.
'Why couldn't she come home?'
When asked about dating apps, Vikas said that there should be counselling for those over the age of 18 years.
He said, “Some thought should be given on personal independence after the age of 18. There should be a certain degree of control over kids, and there should be some counselling for them."
"I want to find out what kind of pressure (Shraddha) was under that she did not feel like returning home."Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father
