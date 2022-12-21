Interfaith Marriage Panel: Maha Learning Wrong Lesson From Shraddha Walkar Case?

Speaking about her organisation, Satyashodhak Marriage Center, Pardeshi said, “Not everyone can be in a live-in. At the same time, one does not necessarily have to change their religion to marry. We believe in the counter-culture started by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who talked about Satyashodhak marriage, in which no one has to change their religion.”

Meanwhile, Tamboli accused the BJP of "not wanting secular integration in our society." He said that Walkar’s murder should be seen as a crime as it has nothing to do with "love jihad." He said, "The love jihad angle is a fabrication. They want to polarise the environment and prepare for the next elections. In fact, there is no judgment by the Supreme Court or any data to even suggest the existence of love-jihad.” He said that the party is attempting to "use the (conservative) attitude of parents to oppress individual oppression.

Only 2.6 percent of Indians marry across religions, as per data from around 64,000 couples from the 2015-16 National Family and Health Survey (NFHS).

Though there is no data for how many such couples receive parental support, a 2021 Pew Survey highlighted that "the Indian public prioritises stopping the interreligious marriage of women and men at nearly equal rates." It added that over 65 percent of Indians consider it a "high priority" to stop interreligious marriages of men and women.

While the BJP-led government is laying base to model a law on 'love jihad' from other BJP ruled states, it remains to be seen how the committee discharges its functions and whether it actually improves the safety of women.