Nikki Yadav Murder Case: What Happened Minutes Before the Crime?

While Nikki's family has maintained that they did not know Sahil at all, the officer claimed that the deceased's sister knew the accused as he would often visit them at the Dwarka house where the two sisters lived together. Nikki was not reported missing by her family and a senior police officer claimed that it's because her parents were under the impression that she was on a holiday.

"We did not get any complaints from the parents. One of our secret informants gave us a tip off about something being amiss," said the police officer. On Thursday, the Delhi police will question Nikki's parents and her siblings. "We will not be interrogating Sahil's wife... at least not now. She herself is a victim since she got entangled in this," said the senior police officer.