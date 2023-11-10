Feeling the Need to Find a Significant Other This Winter? You Might Be 'Cuffing'

Winter is setting in, bringing thoughts of cosying up with a warm blanket, a good book, and a hot cup of coffee. But the chilly season brings with it the risk of catching not just flu or cough, but also 'cuffing' for some.

Yes, you read that right.

In 2017, "cuffing season" was shortlisted by Collins Dictionary for its word of the year – and it could be said that this was the first time the word gained global attention. The dictionary defined 'cuffing season' as "the period of autumn and winter when single people are considered likely to seek settled relationships rather than engage in casual affairs."