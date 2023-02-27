Isolate & Exploit: What 'Grooming' In Relationships Looks Like

Earlier this month, American YouTuber Onision, with over two million subscribers, was accused of “recruiting, soliciting, and grooming,” minors through his platform and coercing them into having sexual intercourse with him. Grooming, while a very common form of abuse, is still not something a lot of people seem to be aware of.

FIT reached out to experts to understand what grooming is and what possible impacts it might leave on the victim in the long term.