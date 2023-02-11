Podcast | Valentine’s Day 2023: What Even Is a Situationship?
Valentine's Day 2023 | Gen Zs, and millennials talk about situationships: What sets it apart from a relationship?
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Video Editor: Prateek Lidhoo
Is it a casual relationship? Is it friends with benefits? Or it just a relationship with no properly defined boundaries?
In this Valentine's Day special episode of News & Views, we are discussing situationships – the newest Gen Z buzzword that's plastered all over the internet.
"Situationships are with people that you like, you respect, you want to hang out with. But, it is a situationship until you sit down and have the talk, that we are moving on to what is normatively known as a serious relationship," says 24-year-old Saptarshi Basak.
"If we don't have that talk, anything before that is a situationship," he adds.
"The good kind of situationships have accountability, because even if you aren't exclusive, you can't screw the other person over, and not be held accountable for your actions," says 22-year-old Pranay Dutta Roy.
But for Zijah on the other hand says, situationships are not a new concept. "We used to call it 'go with the flow'." There's just a word for it now.
To listen to to the full episode, click here.
Listen to Swara Bhasker talk about refugees and human rights by clicking here.
Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.
Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in movies and songs. Click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: Podcast Love and Dating podcasts
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.