Podcast | Valentine’s Day 2023: What Even Is a Situationship?

Is it a casual relationship? Is it friends with benefits? Or it just a relationship with no properly defined boundaries?

In this Valentine's Day special episode of News & Views, we are discussing situationships – the newest Gen Z buzzword that's plastered all over the internet.

"Situationships are with people that you like, you respect, you want to hang out with. But, it is a situationship until you sit down and have the talk, that we are moving on to what is normatively known as a serious relationship," says 24-year-old Saptarshi Basak.